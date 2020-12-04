STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAA opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 469.34 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

