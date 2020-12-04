Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
STLHF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
