Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

STLHF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess property consisting of approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

