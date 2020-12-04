Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $179.02 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.