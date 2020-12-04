StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. StarTek posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in StarTek by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 93.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRT opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

