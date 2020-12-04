Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH) Trading 23.1% Higher

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) (CVE:STH) shares traded up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 113,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 49,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (STH.V) Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

