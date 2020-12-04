Stephens Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of USB opened at $44.97 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

