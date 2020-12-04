Stephens Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.
USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.83.
Shares of USB opened at $44.97 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after purchasing an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
