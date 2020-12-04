Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.95

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.68, with a volume of 4411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Shares of Stifel Financial are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,394,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

