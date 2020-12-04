STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $13,021,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

