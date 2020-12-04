Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57) and last traded at GBX 271.44 ($3.55), with a volume of 1862543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of €0.18 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The company has a market cap of $436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96.

In other Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) news, insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

