Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Storebrand ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

SREDF stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

