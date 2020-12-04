Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stryker by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $242.51. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

