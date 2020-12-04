Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,264,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 2,121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 602.3 days.

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

SMMCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

