Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SNMCY stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

