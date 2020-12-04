Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s (SPB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

SPB opened at C$12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.53. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 192.51%.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

