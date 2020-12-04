SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 195.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $356.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.30 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $363.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

