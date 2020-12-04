SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $14.18. SWK shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 515 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

SWK Company Profile (NYSE:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

