Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

SYKE stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.