Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

SNPS stock opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

