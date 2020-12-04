Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.
SNPS stock opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
