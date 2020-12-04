Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Update

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takara Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Takara Bio alerts:

Shares of TKBIF opened at $28.25 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan, the United States, China, other Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. It develops research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services for academic and corporate life sciences research and development.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.