TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$73.00.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.89.

TSE TRP opened at C$58.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.10. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

