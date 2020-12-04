TD Securities Boosts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $27.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,559,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,094,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

