Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.83.

NYSE TDOC opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,507. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

