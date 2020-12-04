Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4,217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

