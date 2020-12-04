Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

