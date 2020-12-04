TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

