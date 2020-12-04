TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $52.60.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
