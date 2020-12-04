The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.46.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

