The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after acquiring an additional 424,429 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

BA opened at $237.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $355.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

