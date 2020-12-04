The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $863.45.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $932.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $973.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.29. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,647.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,041 shares of company stock worth $60,966,878. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

