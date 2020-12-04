The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 911,702 shares of company stock worth $42,355,600 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

