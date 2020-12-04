The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE CC opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 795.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

