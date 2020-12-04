The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $201.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.85. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,403 shares of company stock valued at $93,681,407 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

