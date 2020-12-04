The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $351.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.25.

NYSE:COO opened at $337.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

