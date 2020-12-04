The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

