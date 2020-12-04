The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.
In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.
