The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The Eastern in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Eastern in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Eastern by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

