The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 40.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

