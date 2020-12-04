The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

BHF opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $9,732,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

