The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
BHF opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $9,732,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
