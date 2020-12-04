The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

