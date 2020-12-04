TheStreet Upgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to “C-“

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

