thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of TYEKF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

