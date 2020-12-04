Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

