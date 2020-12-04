Tony Abbandonato Sells 100,000 Shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Stock

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,374.42.

Shares of CVE IFX opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

