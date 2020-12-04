Tony Abbandonato Sells 100,000 Shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Stock

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,374.42.
Shares of CVE IFX opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Company Profile
