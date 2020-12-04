Tower Limited (TWR.AX) (ASX:TWR) Insider Purchases A$120,000.00 in Stock

Tower Limited (TWR.AX) (ASX:TWR) insider Michael Stiassny purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, contents, renters', house, landlord, business, travel, boat, motorbike, lifestyle block and farm, motorhome, and caravan or trailer insurance. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

