Tower Limited (TWR.AX) (ASX:TWR) Insider Purchases A$120,000.00 in Stock

Tower Limited (TWR.AX) (ASX:TWR) insider Michael Stiassny purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Tower Limited (TWR.AX) Company Profile
See Also: Hold Rating
