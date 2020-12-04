Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

TSCO stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

