Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Treasury Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Shares of TSRYY opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.