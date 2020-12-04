Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of TRVI opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,940,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

