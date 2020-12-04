Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TCDA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 274,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

