TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 159,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,878 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 532.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.