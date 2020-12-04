Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.88. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.28.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

