Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.60

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 11406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $7.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tronox by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tronox by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

