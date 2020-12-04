Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,896.98 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

